Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival returns after two years

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival is back after a two year hiatus.

“We have been planning this for two years and it feels so great”, says the Director of Public Relations Taylor Donaldson.

The festival is back after being put on hold due to Covid-19.

“Our social media hashtag this year is for the ‘first time in forever’, which is a line from Frozen and that’s the way it feels”, adds Donaldson.

Despite being closed to the public for two years, the festival is ready to show off their hard work.

Donaldson states, “we’ve been right here in Durant for 43 years, last week we opened with our Company Cabaret, we had our entire company come together and sing some of their favorite  musical theater songs”.

Next weekend you can expect Hamlet ESP.

“Hamlet ESP is a take on Shakespeare’s  original text of Hamlet, it was written by Paul Baker  who founded the Dallas Theater Center, he also was a good friend and a mentor to our founder Riley Risso Coker”, says Donaldson.

During the fourth weekend of June, the festival will even put on a Frozen Jr.

“We have 120 kids in our Frozen Jr. show and to feel the energy as they come in everyday to rehearse is magical”, adds Donaldson.

The shows are held at Southeaster Oklahoma State University in the Montgomery Auditorium.

You can pre-purchase your tickets or find showtimes here.

