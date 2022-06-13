Silver Alert issued for Durant man
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of Durant Police.
OHP said 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Durant.
Dennis weighs 200 pounds, is 6 foot 1 inch tall, has gray hair and brown eyes.
Dennis is believed to be driving a white 2014 Chevrolet single cab pickup with Oklahoma tag DGQ130.
If you see Dennis you are advised to call 911.
