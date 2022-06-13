Silver Alert issued for Durant man

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of Durant Police.

OHP said 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Durant.

Dennis weighs 200 pounds, is 6 foot 1 inch tall, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Dennis is believed to be driving a white 2014 Chevrolet single cab pickup with Oklahoma tag DGQ130.

If you see Dennis you are advised to call 911.

