Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team

FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Brittney Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyers after being vetted by Russian officials.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.

The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County
One person is in critical condition after striking a tree in Pittsburg County.
One person critically injured after hitting tree in Pittsburg County
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman
A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in...
Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana...
Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market nears on Wall Street as stocks and crypto dive
On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.
Two men indicted for sexual assault