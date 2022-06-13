Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two men indicted for sexual assault

Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.
Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.

Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested back in January and was indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Kevin Gunnels, of Denison, was also indicted on three counts of sexual assault of child, and three counts of indecency with child sexual contact.

Gunnels was arrested last month.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County
One person is in critical condition after striking a tree in Pittsburg County.
One person critically injured after hitting tree in Pittsburg County
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman
A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in...
Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash

Latest News

A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.
Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned...
Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Man identified in Red River drowning