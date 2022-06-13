Two men indicted for sexual assault

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.

Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested back in January and was indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Kevin Gunnels, of Denison, was also indicted on three counts of sexual assault of child, and three counts of indecency with child sexual contact.

Gunnels was arrested last month.

