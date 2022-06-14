4 years later, Bryan County man still missing

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four years ago Tuesday, a Bryan County man went missing and still has not been found.

“It’s hard, he missed Christmas, birthdays, all the holiday get togethers we used to do,” Trista Nunez, Brown’s niece said.

Trista Nunez is niece to Jarred Brown, the man last seen leaving his North Durant home on June 14th,2018.

“We don’t know what happened, we don’t know if he’s still out there we don’t know anything so we still have that worry and fear and not at peace with anything,” Nunez said.

She said in the four years since he vanished, it has been a roller coaster of emotions.

“We would have some leads that we would get excited that we think that we’re getting close to it and everything and it would just be heartbreak all over again and back to square one,” Nunez said.

But in those four years, Brown’s family has not stopped looking for answers.

“We love him, if you had a kid, a family member, yourself that you wanted that was missing you would want them home too, whether anything has happened or he’s still out there we want him found, we want him home or laid to rest,” Nunez said.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still open, but there aren’t any new leads.

“We miss you, we love you, we will do anything we can to get you home,” Nunez said.

If you have any information about where Brown may be, you can call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 924-3000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.