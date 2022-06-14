Texoma Local
Former WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI again

Professional wrestling star Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI in a rental car in Florida. (SOURCE: WESH)
By Gail Paschall-Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Star professional wrestler Jeff Hardy has been charged with driving under the influence in Florida. This is his third time facing a DUI charge.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 44-year-old Jeff Hardy Monday morning in Volusia County for driving under the influence, in violation of driver’s license restriction, and driving while license suspended.

Hardy is a former WWE professional wrestler who’s now with All Elite Wrestling of Jacksonville, Florida.

Bill DeMott is a former wrestler and sober driving advocate who lost his daughter to a drunk driver in 2015. He’s the founder of the Keri Anne Foundation, named after his daughter who was killed by a repeat DUI offender.

“I happen to know Jeff and his brother personally, but this isn’t personal,” DeMott said. “This is a man who made a decision at least three times now in the past ten years to drive while impaired.”

The arrest report says Hardy was convicted on two other separate DUIs from March 2018 and October 2019 in North Carolina.

When FHP caught up to Hardy, he was merging from Interstate 4 onto Northbound I-95 in a Dodge Charger that was “traveling significantly under the speed limit, weaving across travel lanes and running off the shoulder of the roadway.”

”License is revoked, so we’d like to know how did he get the rental car, who allowed him to use the rental car and why is he driving?” DeMott said.

The report also says Hardy “was unsteady on his feet, reeked of the odor of an alcoholic beverage and was confused.

Through conversations with the driver, it was learned that he had been drinking earlier in the day.

Hardy was arrested just before 10 a.m.

“When does it become important, when a life is lost?” DeMott said.

FHP says Jeff Hardy’s first breath sample was a .294, almost more than three and a half times the legal limit.

The arrest report said Hardy had a driving restriction requiring him to have an interlock device in his car, something the rental car did not have.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

