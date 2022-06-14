Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error

Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99 gas for just 69 cents. (KOVR, GOFUNDME, CNN, Sac_G_D/ Instagram)
By Steve Large
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANCHO CORDONA, Calif. (KOVR) - An error at the pumps in California that left customers calling friends and family to fill up fast left one gas station manager without a job.

“Well, it was a mistake that I did,” John Szczecina said.

Szczecina is the gas station manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, California. Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99 gas for just 69 cents.

“And I put all three prices on except the diesel. But the last one kind of didn’t go, you know, right,” he said.

After he gave hundreds of drivers an opportunity to save on premium-grade gasoline, people started posting the low price on social media and calling friends and family.

And the lines formed fast to take advantage of the accidental bargain.

“And I thought, ‘This is a nightmare,’” he said.

But Szczecina doesn’t fault the customers for spreading the news, saying he would’ve done the same thing.

He was fired on Monday for the mistake. Now his family has started to GoFundMe for him with the goal of raising $16,000 the gas station lost in revenue and paying it back.

They’re worried besides being fired, he could be sued.

However, business attorney Craig Zimmerman said employees are protected from liability in cases like this, where they make mistakes performing normal job duties.

“The only way he would be responsible, absent a written agreement, is if he was acting outside the scope of his employment,” he said. “For instance, if his boss said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t ever set the price on that gas pump.’ And then he did.”

In the meantime, Szczecina has taken responsibility for his mistake.

“So I just took responsibility for it,” he said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s my fault.’”

The last time gas prices on average were 69 cents a gallon was in 1978.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots...
1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Man jumps in Red River to save child, found dead hours later
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned...
Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression
Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.
Two men indicted for sexual assault
A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.
Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming