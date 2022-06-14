Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mother, boyfriend missing after abandoning children on camping trip, deputies say

Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children...
Authorities are searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend Eric Elrod after three children were found abandoned.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a situation where a couple left behind three children during a recent camping trip.

WHNS reports the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Courtney Taylor and her boyfriend, Eric Elrod, who were last seen leaving Cemetery Island on Lake Hartwell on Monday, where her three children were abandoned.

Deputies said around 3:45 p.m., three children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found stranded on the island by a passing boater.

The children told authorities they were camping with their mother and her boyfriend when the two reportedly left the children on the island to get water but never returned.

Deputies said they do not believe Taylor is in danger, but they have been unable to contact her. Elrod is wanted on a charge of distributing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office reports the child abandonment case remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact 864-260-4405 regarding case number 2022-08094.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots...
1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Man jumps in Red River to save child, found dead hours later
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned...
Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression
Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.
Two men indicted for sexual assault
A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.
Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens, younger kids
Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But can she also be considered a person?
Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy isn’t a person, court rules
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded
The city also promises no jobs will be lost.
Two Sherman Fire stations could merge to one