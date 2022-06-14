Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two Sherman Fire stations could merge to one

The city also promises no jobs will be lost.
The city also promises no jobs will be lost.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The City of Sherman currently has five fire stations around the city, but that may soon change.

“We need more people on initial response”, says Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones.

The Sherman Fire Department is drafting the idea to combine station one and station two.

“We know that there’s a lot of overlap in the covered areas between station one which is downtown and station two which is out by the municipal airport”, says Sherman Communication Manager Nate Strauch.

Strauch tells News 12 that funding also has a role in the merge, “We’re spending a lot of money on two different stations when we might be able to spend less money and get the same results for just one station”.

The city budgeted this into three parts.

“We’re thinking about probably $2 million next year to work on renovations on station one and then of course the money associated with hiring the new firefighters”, says Strauch.

Plus $1.5 million will go to equipment.

The city also promises no jobs will be lost.

Chief Jones says, “the proposal is in place to increase our staffing by eight people but it’s a relocation of those people that we have on duty so that we can respond to the emergencies more effectively”.

Strauch says adding additional personnel will allow more firefighters on the scene at one time.

“Right now a lot of times only two firefighters will be on a fire engine when it shows up and they’ll have to wait for reinforcements. The plan is, we’d like that to jump up to at least three… when they roll up they’ll be able to get to work much more quickly” , adds Strauch.

Sherman Fire has to redistrict its area of coverage before the city can move forward.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots...
1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Man jumps in Red River to save child, found dead hours later
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned...
Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression
Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.
Two men indicted for sexual assault
A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.
Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

Latest News

A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of Durant Police.
Silver Alert canceled for Durant man
Jarred Brown still missing after walking away from his home Durant home 4 years ago Tuesday.
4 years later, Bryan County man still missing
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending