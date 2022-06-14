Two Sherman Fire stations could merge to one

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The City of Sherman currently has five fire stations around the city, but that may soon change.

“We need more people on initial response”, says Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones.

The Sherman Fire Department is drafting the idea to combine station one and station two.

“We know that there’s a lot of overlap in the covered areas between station one which is downtown and station two which is out by the municipal airport”, says Sherman Communication Manager Nate Strauch.

Strauch tells News 12 that funding also has a role in the merge, “We’re spending a lot of money on two different stations when we might be able to spend less money and get the same results for just one station”.

The city budgeted this into three parts.

“We’re thinking about probably $2 million next year to work on renovations on station one and then of course the money associated with hiring the new firefighters”, says Strauch.

Plus $1.5 million will go to equipment.

The city also promises no jobs will be lost.

Chief Jones says, “the proposal is in place to increase our staffing by eight people but it’s a relocation of those people that we have on duty so that we can respond to the emergencies more effectively”.

Strauch says adding additional personnel will allow more firefighters on the scene at one time.

“Right now a lot of times only two firefighters will be on a fire engine when it shows up and they’ll have to wait for reinforcements. The plan is, we’d like that to jump up to at least three… when they roll up they’ll be able to get to work much more quickly” , adds Strauch.

Sherman Fire has to redistrict its area of coverage before the city can move forward.

