903 Brewers moves upcoming facility in wake of Globitech expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 903 Brewers celebrated groundbreaking on its newest location in March, but that’s changing now, thanks to a need for land as Sherman grows.

“Sometimes you just got to be patient and let things plan out,” said Jeremy Roberts, founder, and brewer of 903 Brewers.

On the blueprint for 903 Brewers’ newest location near 1417 and Northgate is 42,000 square feet for production, 50,000 for packaging, new jobs, and of course, beer.

But Sherman and Globitech are eyeing that location for another use.

“They really needed that entire, it’s about 144 acres, including all the land that goes up to 1417,” said President of Sherman Economic Development Corporation Kent Sharp.

903 Brewers is selling their 5 acres of land back to the city in exchange for another piece of land with 10 acres and reimbursement for costs the company already poured into the existing site.

“It’s a win for us because we get a little bit more land, and we’re seeing prices drop, so that’s gonna save us money as well,” said Roberts. “We’re seeing lumber drop, concrete drop, all of that.”

Selling the land back to Sherman means 903 Brewers will have to move its new location across the road.

“That’s going to lock us in for a long time,” said Roberts. “Now, we’ll have plenty of room to grow.”

SEDCO said Globitech plans to use the original site for a wafer production facility.

“This is really exciting for not only Sherman but for Grayson County, our state, and the United States because there hasn’t been this type of product made in the United States in over twenty years,” said Sharp.

Sharp said Globitech’s proposed 5 billion dollar facility would bring 1500 jobs.

And on Tuesday, SEDCO voted to approve 20 million dollars in incentives over ten years to Globalwafer, Globitech’s parent company.

“This is going to have huge economic impacts on employment, direct employment, indirect employment,” said Sharp.

