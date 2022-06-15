Texoma Local
“He died in my arms,” brother of shooting victim describes his final moments

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are still searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near the Archer Village Apartment complex.

Tuesday KXII reporter Kayla Holt spoke with the victim’s brother, who was with him until his final breath.

He remembered the events vividly as he said, “ I start hearing gun shots and I seen my brother get shot twice in the chest right there by the car and he starts running towards the other vehicle that was over here and he was trying to duck behind and they shot him again in the leg.”

Texas Rangers are helping the Sherman Police Department investigate the incident and have not released any new information.

The brother of the seventeen-year-old victim said he will remember the tragedy of Monday’s event forever.

“Now everyday I gotta wake up and go sit on the stairs knowing that my brother died right across the street like and I was holding him while he died like he died in my arms on top of that. I heard his last words and everything.. it really messes me up in every way,” said the brother.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

