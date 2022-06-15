Less Wind, More Heat

Wednesday’s skies saw scattered cloud cover as a weak upper low formed over Mexico and moved northward into Texas. This low should pass overnight, leaving us with more sunshine on Thursday. We’ll still have some haze to deal with tomorrow, but the plume of Saharan dust should thin out as we move into the weekend.

An upper high over the mid-south will return to Texoma skies by Friday, so things are heating up the next couple of days. The high wobbles eastward by Saturday so temps drop a bit once again, and then it returns early next week, raising temperatures to the 100-mark. One bit of good news – wind speeds will be lower in the days ahead thanks to a weakening surface pressure gradient.

Overall, it’s a dry a hot forecast!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

