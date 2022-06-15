Texoma Local
Less Wind, More Heat

An upper high will bobble back and forth over Texoma during the next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wednesday’s skies saw scattered cloud cover as a weak upper low formed over Mexico and moved northward into Texas. This low should pass overnight, leaving us with more sunshine on Thursday. We’ll still have some haze to deal with tomorrow, but the plume of Saharan dust should thin out as we move into the weekend.

An upper high over the mid-south will return to Texoma skies by Friday, so things are heating up the next couple of days. The high wobbles eastward by Saturday so temps drop a bit once again, and then it returns early next week, raising temperatures to the 100-mark. One bit of good news – wind speeds will be lower in the days ahead thanks to a weakening surface pressure gradient.

Overall, it’s a dry a hot forecast!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

