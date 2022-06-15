Local election candidate forum held in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Candidates for judge, county commissioner, and state representative were all at the Ardmore Convention Center on Tuesday night vying for the votes of the community members in attendance.

“Local elections one of the most important elections that we vote in and I want to hear what the candidates have to say and what they stand for,” said Lovell McMillan, an Ardmore resident attending the forum.

The event featured candidates from the associate district judge, county commissioner for district 3, and state representative for districts 48 and 49 races and was put on by the chamber of commerce and moderated by its president Bill Murphy.

“Its an opportunity for us to bring candidates in for local and statewide office here in the greater Ardmore area and to talk with our community about their priorities on issues,” said Murphy.

Among the issues discussed were school choice, the McGirt decision, and crime.

For candidates like district 48 incumbent Tammy Townley the forum is a chance to reaffirm their policy position to the voters.

“Everybody wants to leave the best impression that they can, they want to have their ideas, their opinions everything that they want to get across to the voters,” said Townley.

For candidates like her opponent April Brown its a chance to make a strong first impression.

“An opportunity to stand before we the people and for them to hear my hearts desire to represent them and all of their constitutional values,” said Brown. “Its important because I would like for people to know who I am.” (April)

It also lets the voters meet the people behind the names on campaign signs.

“I think this is just a great opportunity for us as a democracy to learn those folks that represent us,” said Murphy.

State representative and county commissioner elections will be held on June 28th and the judge election will be held on November 8th.

