Officials raise funds to help cure pediatric cancer

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Calera, Okla. (KXII) - Often, officials hear the boos from area sports fans, but now, they are giving fans a reason to cheer.

If you have been to the state basketball tournament, or state football championships, you may have seen this presentation done. Each year, Oklahoma high school officials raise money to fight pediatric cancer in their “Oklahoma Officials vs. Cancer” campaign.

Officials recently raised over 20 thousand dollars for research. They will hold their biggest event on July 8th with their annual “Oklahoma Officials versus Cancer” golf tournament at Cimarron Trails in Perkins, Oklahoma.

“There’s a need for our kids and it’s ongoing,” Oklahoma Officials vs. Cancer founder Leland Searcy said. “In 2015, five out of ten kids were cured. In 2022, eighty percent of kids walk out of there healthy. We are making progress. Our money is a small piece of the pie. With everyone else’s help, they are making great strides in finding cures for pediatric cancer.”

The officials have been doing these fund raisers since 2018.

