Oklahoma House to vote on inflation relief bills on Wednesday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In a special session, Oklahoma House Republicans began introducing several bills designed to help Oklahomans deal with inflation on Monday.

15 inflation relief bills were proposed, tackling everything from personal income tax, business taxes, to grocery taxes.

Some of the bills would be in place for just a few years, while others are designed to be permanent.

House speaker Charles McCall from Atoka said lawmakers can feel the struggle Oklahomans are facing financially, and they want to help.

If the state-level grocery tax bill passes, consumers wouldn’t have to pay 9 dollars for a 200 dollar grocery list.

“At the grocery store, that’s where we hear a lot of people across the state saying ‘This is where we’re feeling it the most. its on milk its on bread its on eggs, its on meat.’” McCall said.

The grocery tax bills would only eliminate taxes from specified grocery items, whereas the income tax bills would give Oklahomans money back, letting them choose how to spend it.

“Our state is experiencing a historical high surpluses, we believe we have the money to give back to people in the form of this relief,” McCall said.

Representative Tammy Townley from Ardmore said she’s not a fan of house bill 10-13, because it would eliminate local grocery taxes too. On Facebook, she said while taking away the state’s portion of the grocery tax is a good idea, the local tax is necessary so counties and cities can fund first responders and roads and bridges.

Other proposals would reduce the budget for the governor’s office and two other state departments. The house will vote on the bills Wednesday.

