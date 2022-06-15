Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute

Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his order. (Source: KYW)
By Joe Holden
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A disagreement over a milkshake escalated into a shooting at a Philadelphia Chick-fil-A restaurant on Monday.

The incident ended with a 17-year-old employee getting hit in the leg and a suspect landing in custody.

Philadelphia police said a disgruntled customer driving for DoorDash lost his cool and fired a gun at the restaurant.

“We are not going to tolerate kids doing the right thing with individuals firing a gun over something minor,” said Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker.

A bullet from the gun hit a team member with the fast-food restaurant in the leg.

According to police, the argument started when only one milkshake was included in the driver’s order, who was demanding a second.

Authorities said the driver pulled out a gun and placed it on his lap.

A manager then brought employees back into the store before the shooting happened, with the driver taking off.

But eventually, police said they tracked the driver to an address where positive identification was made.

Authorities said they asked the district attorney’s office to seek a high bail to keep the man behind bars.

The injured employee is expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots...
1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Man jumps in Red River to save child, found dead hours later
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned...
Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression
Two men have been indicted in two different Grayson County child sexual assault cases.
Two men indicted for sexual assault
A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.
Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

Latest News

Representative Tammy Townley (left) speaks at the Ardmore local election candidate forum for...
Local election candidate forum held in Ardmore
FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
A Paris man will never walk again after an officer shot him in the spine during a confrontation.
Body camera footage from Paris officer-involved shooting raises questions
Police say a DoorDash driver shoot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
DoorDash driver shoots Chick-fil-A employee over milkshake