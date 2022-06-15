Texoma Local
Sahara’s Dust and Texoma’s Heat

Temperatures will ease upward toward the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The upper high that’s bringing the heat is now centered over Tennessee and that’s why temperatures have eased off a bit compared to Sunday. Meanwhile, a plume of dust that traveled all the way from the Saharan desert to the Gulf of Mexico continues to make our skies hazy for a couple more days. It should dissipate in time for some blue skies this weekend.

This system shifts westward later in the week so we’re back close to 100 degrees (air temperature) for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures may ease off to the mid/upper 90s for the weekend, but overall it will remain hot and dry through early next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

