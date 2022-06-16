Grayson sending five former players to College World Series

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson Vikings have five former players heading to the College World Series in Omaha.

Former Vikings pitcher Braden Carmichael will throw for Oklahoma. He once threw a no-hitter at Grayson.

Arkansas lead-off hitter Brayden Webb will start things for the Hogs. He has been great for them.

Texas A&M star outfielder Jordan Thompson has been a big part of the Aggies. So has A&M catcher Taylor Smith. Both played at Grayson.

Blake Rambusch leads off for Auburn. He has had a big year.

Grayson had ten former players at Super Regionals, now five at the College World Series. It is a team that could have possibly won a JUCO title had it not been for COVID wiping out their season a couple of years ago. These players are getting their shot now on the big stage and Grayson coach Dusty Hart couldn’t be happier.

“Junior College baseball is getting them here, and getting them onto places and getting to watch them on TV,” Hart said. “It’s really what Junior College baseball is. It’s an unbelievable feeling. I can’t begin to express how proud I am of all of them. It’s going to be hard to pick which team to root for, because we have quite a few guys out there.”

