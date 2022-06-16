Houston, Lamar crossings close Friday for bridge replacement on US-75 in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The on-going construction on Highway 75 is entering a new phase.

Officials tell News 12 how to deal with the new routes that will come with this change.

“We want people to be aware of that and make the appropriate adjustments to their daily commute,” says Sherman Police Department, Sergeant Brett Mullen.

On June 17, drivers should expect a lane switch taking place on northbound Highway 75.

Sgt. Mullen states, “they’re expecting to close Houston and Lamar Street, the crossings that cross under Highway 75, so work can begin on the demolition and rebuilding of those bridges.”

And the construction may be with us for quite some time, “expect it to be in this configuration for approximately a year,” adds Sgt. Mullen.

Sherman PD suggests budget more time for your commute and to monitor your speed in construction zones.

“Being aware of these changes coming up you can then map out a better route for yourself possibly to get from one side of town to the other, if not, if you continue down the same route you’ll have to use the detours,” says Sgt. Mullen.

TxDOT adds that drivers should avoid any distractions such as cell phone use or eating and drinking.

“There are people that are not familiar with the area that are going to miss the road signs that are up,” says Grayson County Chief Deputy Tony Bennie.

If you see drivers who are lost, “have patience with those drivers, it can be frustrating, i get that but if everyone would just have patience. Tap a break, let someone in, let someone change lanes if they need to”, adds Bennie.

The lanes are expected to be shut down at 7:30pm.

Coming June 24, drivers will see a similar switch for the southbound lanes of US 75.

Detour Routes below:

Lamar Street Detour: https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ

Houston St Detour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCZ3qmoApHA

Northbound Mainlane Detour: https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk

Southbound Detour: https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY

