Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer.

Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July.

A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued last week.

He is now in the Fannin County Jail on a charge of murder.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

