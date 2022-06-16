Texoma Local
Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting

Ryan Christopher Magnuson
Ryan Christopher Magnuson(Fannin County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer.

Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July.

A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued last week.

He is now in the Fannin County Jail on a charge of murder.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

