Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A man has been arrested for murder in a fatal shooting at a Savoy convenience store last summer.
Ryan Christopher Magnuson is accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside the Quick Stop on State Highway 56 last July.
A warrant for Magnuson’s arrest was issued last week.
He is now in the Fannin County Jail on a charge of murder.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.
