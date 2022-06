HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A missing 13-year-old Honey Grove girl believed to be in immediate danger has been found safe.

Honey Grove Police Chief Leigh Dixon tells KXII Kionna Braxton has been located and is safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for Braxton Thursday morning.

Dixon told KXII more information would be released later.

*****Update**** Kionna has been located and is safe at this time. At this time no other information will be released. Posted by Honey Grove Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.