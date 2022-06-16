Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailer Sam’s Club is renewing its popular Super Bowl promotion by offering $8 annual memberships for new customers.

The warehouse club announced it will offer the heavily discounted Club membership plans from June 17-26.

Chief member and marketing officer Ciara Anfield said the Super Bowl promotion was met with a significant response, which is why Sam’s Club is doing the same promotion ahead of the July 4 holiday, which is a day known for large gatherings.

Sam’s Club set the $8 price point in February based on what yard line the football was during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

A Club membership normally costs $45 annually, and it comes with access to Sam’s Club Fuel Center. The deal does not apply to Plus memberships, which cost $100 annually.

The promotion is redeemable for in-person customers at Sam’s Club locations and not online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"He died in my arms." brother of shooting victim describes his final moments
“He died in my arms,” brother of shooting victim describes his final moments
An Ada man is in jail after around 20 people say they saw him trying to kidnap a child at a...
Ada man tried to lure kids with “mobile petting zoo,” undersheriff says
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas teen found safe
903 Brewers celebrated ground breaking on its newest location in March, but that's changing...
903 Brewers moves upcoming facility in wake of Globitech expansion
In a special session, Oklahoma House Republicans began introducing several bills designed to...
Oklahoma House to vote on inflation relief bills on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’