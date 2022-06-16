Stray Saturday Shower, Big Heat Next Week

“Hot and hazy” pretty well summed up Thursday’s weather. Expect less haze but more heat on Friday.

There’s been a bit of a change to our weekend forecast as a weak upper disturbance may drift into Texoma Saturday afternoon and set off a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. The odds are low at 10% but it bears watching as we will have a hot, humid air mass in place.

Otherwise, upper level high pressure will gradually strengthen and put Texoma in a regime off 100-plus weather for much of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.