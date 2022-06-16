Stray Saturday Shower, Big Heat Next Week
100+ daytime highs expected most of next week
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
“Hot and hazy” pretty well summed up Thursday’s weather. Expect less haze but more heat on Friday.
There’s been a bit of a change to our weekend forecast as a weak upper disturbance may drift into Texoma Saturday afternoon and set off a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. The odds are low at 10% but it bears watching as we will have a hot, humid air mass in place.
Otherwise, upper level high pressure will gradually strengthen and put Texoma in a regime off 100-plus weather for much of next week.
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
