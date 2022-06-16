Supply chain issues disrupting OBI donation collection

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Supply chain issues are affecting nearly every aspect of daily life and now those issues are taking a toll on Oklahoma’s blood supply.

According to Oklahoma Blood Institute spokesperson Carson Cunningham when they were putting together donation projections for the summer there was cause for concern.

“We were kind of looking at the projections and very concerned just because people just weren’t turning up,” said Cunningham. “Even though summer times always typically slow it was certainly trending slower than usual.”

As supply chain issues started to affect almost everything those problems eventually reached the OBI making it difficult to get bags for 2RBC donations.

“They’re able to give far more blood than your standard everyday whole blood donation,” said Cunningham. “So without these bags, with the supply chain issues we’re seeing with those one donors not able to give as much as they normally are.”

According to Cunningham only 62% of people are eligible to donate and only 4%of that group actually donate.

Which makes the lack of bags mixed with the low donor turnout is a recipe for disaster.

“We always have to have a certain level to be able to react to situations like that, situations like the shooting in Tulsa,” said Cunningham. “I mean that’s something you can’t ever forecast and that’s something that needs extra blood on the shelves.”

OBI is planning blood drives throughout Texoma starting on the 21st and OBI facilities are open 6 days a week.

According to Cunningham those donations are the only way to counteract the affects of the supply chain issues.

“Our most efficient way of getting more blood from one donor is being affected. so the point I would get across is the more donors we have come through the door, the far less concern these supply chain issues are.”

You can find more information on donation eligibility and where to donate here.

