Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

8-year-old victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at Houston home

Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.
Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - Investigators released video of a car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy on Sunday.

They’re looking for a gray Kia Optima with front-end damage.

Investigators say multiple rounds were fired into the home, hitting Paul Vasquez, who was in bed in his room in the front of the home.

A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.
A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

His mother and two older brothers were also in the home, but they were not hurt.

Paul was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe more than one person was involved in the shooting but have not named any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

A deadly church shooting occurred in Alabama as Senate take a weekend break on talks over gun reform (CNN, WBMA, WVTM, WBRC, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
An Ada man is in jail after around 20 people say they saw him trying to kidnap a child at a...
Ada man tried to lure kids with “mobile petting zoo,” undersheriff says
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas teen found safe
Ryan Christopher Magnuson
Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting
903 Brewers celebrated ground breaking on its newest location in March, but that's changing...
903 Brewers moves upcoming facility in wake of Globitech expansion

Latest News

Alaina Wilson and Chance Wilson are missing from their New Hampshire home.
Amber Alert issued for two children in New Hampshire
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
FILE - President Joe Biden signs the Ocean Shipping Reform Act on Thursday.
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
The Food and Drug Administration’s action follows its advisory panel’s unanimous recommendation...
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers