A Few Saturday Storms, Hotter Times Next Week

Your Juneteenth weekend will be hot and humid, and a few thunderstorms will also be possible as a weak upper disturbance moves across the region.

We don’t expect severe weather, but a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning can be expected with any storm that forms. Storms will move “backward” from normal, from east to west in the flow around a large upper high.

The upper high expands next week, increasing its influence over Texoma, letting our temperatures rise to 100-or-better most days form Monday onward.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

