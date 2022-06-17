A Few Saturday Storms, Hotter Times Next Week
Beware of lightning with a few storms about!
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Your Juneteenth weekend will be hot and humid, and a few thunderstorms will also be possible as a weak upper disturbance moves across the region.
We don’t expect severe weather, but a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning can be expected with any storm that forms. Storms will move “backward” from normal, from east to west in the flow around a large upper high.
The upper high expands next week, increasing its influence over Texoma, letting our temperatures rise to 100-or-better most days form Monday onward.
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
