Juneteenth celebration in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This weekend non profit organization Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Historical Marker Committee are combining forces to host a two- day event celebrating Juneteenth.

Tangela Douglas said, “We want the community to be involved. We want everyone to know, we want everyone to be aware. We want everyone to come out and celebrate with us.”

The goal for both organizations is to showcase the history of the once flourishing presence of black businesses in Sherman.

Melissa Thiel said, “The black business district was thriving, it was doing so well, especially in the Jim Crow era, beginning in the great depression and for a black community to have what Sherman had was really magnificent.. and then it was all taken and all destroyed.”

This weekend the two teams hope to recognize the past while also creating new traditions for the future.

Tangela Douglas said, “We want everybody to know that it’s not just for black people. This is why we’re called Grayson United. We are. We want unity. We want peace. We want love. We just need everybody to hear our story. "

For more information on the Juneteenth celebration visit (12) Grayson United | Facebook

