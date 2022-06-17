Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A woman in Massachusetts is expecting quadruplets, but her story is even rarer because they’re actually two sets of identical twins.

Ashley Ness was shocked when she found out she was pregnant at a routine doctor’s appointment the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

A surprise baby is one thing, but nothing could have prepared Ness for the news she learned at an ultrasound two weeks later.

An ultrasound tech revealed quadruplets on the screen, which Ness said were conceived without any fertility treatments. The chances of this are about one in a million.

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening without fertility treatments is one in 70 million.

“I need to get a passenger van now. I need an addition on the home. Initially, I was like, ‘I need to do a lot,’” Ness said.

Ness and her boyfriend already have four kids between the two of them. The oldest is 24 and the youngest is 7.

Before having her daughter, Ness said she struggled to get pregnant.

Now, eight years later with four healthy babies on the way, she feels lucky to be in this situation -- as overwhelming as it might appear.

Ness is 22 weeks along, and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. They have a due date in mid-October and will likely spend some time in the NICU as well.

She said she has plenty of support from family and friends who are ready to help.

