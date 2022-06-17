Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: 2 men arrested after hacking gas pump, selling fuel to drivers at half price

Police in Virginia said two men have been arrested after hacking a gas pump to dispense free fuel. (Source: WTKR)
By Angela Bohon
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Police have arrested two men for a bizarre crime in Virginia Beach.

Authorities said two men hacked into a gas pump to make it dispense fuel at no charge and sold the gas to motorists after the station closed at half price.

Virginia Beach police report that the men used a remote device to hack the pumps and got the word out about the fuel for sale via social media.

“Citizens were purchasing the gas through a cash app,” said Lt. Brad Wesseler with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The owner of the Citgo gas station said he had noticed missing fuel last week, but what or how it was happening was a mystery.

“Everything on his end appeared to be normal. So, there was nothing obvious that gas was being taken,” Wesseler said.

But now, the owner is out nearly $14,000.

“It’s a very nice crew here at this station. I’m disappointed that this had to happen,” said motorist Debbie Keeling.

Virginia Beach police arrested Rashane Griffith and Devon Drumgoole regarding the incident. They’re charged with grand larceny as well as conspiracy.

Authorities also said the drivers who got the gas could be facing charges.

“This is something that we’re not familiar with, and we want to basically make sure we protect the store owners so this doesn’t happen again,” Wesseler said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"He died in my arms." brother of shooting victim describes his final moments
“He died in my arms,” brother of shooting victim describes his final moments
An Ada man is in jail after around 20 people say they saw him trying to kidnap a child at a...
Ada man tried to lure kids with “mobile petting zoo,” undersheriff says
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas teen found safe
903 Brewers celebrated ground breaking on its newest location in March, but that's changing...
903 Brewers moves upcoming facility in wake of Globitech expansion
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping

Latest News

Bargainers are struggling to finalize details of a gun violence compromise in time for their...
GOP, Dem Senate bargainers divided over gun deal details
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics center Al...
Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
OHP has DUI checkpoints planned at several spots in Oklahoma and Garvin Counties this weekend...
Weekend DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma, Garvin Counties
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church