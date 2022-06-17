Sherman names final selection for new police chief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman named Assistant Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat as the final selection for the new chief.

If approved, he will fill the vacant position previously held by Zachary Flores, who the city named as its executive director of public safety in April.

“When I got hired on in 1998, I never would have thought that I would be in this position,” said Jason Jeffcoat.

While Jeffcoat may just be the new chief in town, this town certainly isn’t new to him.

“I care about this community, I care about the image that the police department has,” said Jeffcoat. “I want to keep up our image, continue working with the community, community leader groups and to continue to build upon that and just make Sherman a happy and safe place.”

Jeffcoat has worked with the department for 24 years, starting as a patrol officer, moving up as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division, and eventually working as a narcotics detective.

He worked his way up from corporal, to sergeant, to lieutenant and finally assistant chief, where he’s served for the last five years until the Sherman City Manager decided to appoint him as chief.

“We don’t have time to really give someone a year or two to build these relationships and to get out into the community because we’re growing so quickly, so having him in-house, being able to provide that immediately was a big part of the decision for me,” said Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton.

On Jeffcoat’s to-do list, he said he wants to guarantee the department can meet the needs of a growing community.

“What I’d really like to concentrate on is hiring new officers, getting all of our new officer positions filled, and also how do we retain the officers that we have, so that’s a big issue to me,” said Jeffcoat.

On Monday, Sherman City Council will make the final vote, either locking him in as chief or starting the searching process over.

“I expect no problems with the city council appointing him as chief,” said Hefton.

