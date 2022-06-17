Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Suspect sought in Love County dispensary armed robbery

Surveillance photos captured the suspect in the armed robbery of a dispensary in southern Love...
Surveillance photos captured the suspect in the armed robbery of a dispensary in southern Love County Thursday night.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary Thursday evening in Love County.

According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the dispensary just before 6 p.m. in the southern part of the county. The name of the business was not released.

Undersheriff Andy Cumberledge says the suspect, captured by surveillance cameras, robbed an employee at gunpoint and made off with approximately $700 from the cash register.

Cumberledge says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the crime or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Love County Sheriff’s Office at 580-276-5898.

🚨🚨🚨🚨ATTENTION🚨🚨🚨🚨 We need the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Today shortly before 6pm Deputies...

Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
An Ada man is in jail after around 20 people say they saw him trying to kidnap a child at a...
Ada man tried to lure kids with “mobile petting zoo,” undersheriff says
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas teen found safe
Ryan Christopher Magnuson
Man jailed for murder in 2021 Savoy shooting
903 Brewers celebrated ground breaking on its newest location in March, but that's changing...
903 Brewers moves upcoming facility in wake of Globitech expansion

Latest News

Juneteenth celebration in Sherman
Juneteenth celebration planned in Sherman
OHP has DUI checkpoints planned at several spots in Oklahoma and Garvin Counties this weekend...
Weekend DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma
Sherman PD suggests budget more time for your commute and to monitor your speed in construction...
Houston, Lamar crossings close Friday for bridge replacement on US-75 in Sherman
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs