Suspect sought in Love County dispensary armed robbery

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery of a marijuana dispensary Thursday evening in Love County.

According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the dispensary just before 6 p.m. in the southern part of the county. The name of the business was not released.

Undersheriff Andy Cumberledge says the suspect, captured by surveillance cameras, robbed an employee at gunpoint and made off with approximately $700 from the cash register.

Cumberledge says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the crime or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Love County Sheriff’s Office at 580-276-5898.

🚨🚨🚨🚨ATTENTION🚨🚨🚨🚨 We need the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Today shortly before 6pm Deputies... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.