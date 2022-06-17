Two arrested in Atoka County home robbery

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested accused of robbing a man and his daughter at gunpoint inside their Caney home late Wednesday night.

According to the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before midnight to the 300 block of West Mill Street in Caney.

The victim told deputies he and his daughter were inside the residence when the suspects walked in and one pointed a pistol stating he would kill him, then left the house with several firearms and ammunition.

After a lengthy manhunt, Jackson Harrington, 18, and a 14 year old boy were caught and arrested, and the stolen firearms were recovered.

Caney Police assisted the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office in the arrests.

