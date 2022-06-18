Texoma Local
Ardmore celebrates Juneteenth in Whittington Park

Ardmore citizens gathered in Whittington Park to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.
By Kemper Ball
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Juneteenth celebrations are going on all over Texoma this weekend including this on Saturday in Ardmore.

As the most recent addition to the list of federal holidays Juneteenth celebrations are continuing to grow across the country.

“Juneteenth is for all, not just black or white,” said Real Dads do Real Things founder Jonathan Willis. “Its to celebrate the peace and release of all of us.”

Saturdays event in Whittington park was put on buy the Helping Others To Succeed community organization as well as Real Dads Do Real Things.

“We hold these events encouraging dads to bring the kids out,” said Willis. “Free events that way you take out the whole financial stress about having to take the kids out.”

Attendees were treated to free food, music, and bounce house attractions for kids.

“It means a lot to our community, especially Ardmore,” said Vivian Williams who was attending the event and operating a vendor booth. “I’m just glad to see us growing, to see all the young people coming up, bringing more to our community... it just means a lot to me.”

Throughout the fun and celebration event organizers also wanted people to remember and learn about the reason for the holiday.

“We’re celebrating the change of our people being free to succeed and prosper as a community,” said Willis.

As the holiday continues to grow in notoriety their goal is to make Ardmore’s Juneteenth celebration among the biggest.

“We’re going to make Ardmore the stomping ground location stop spot for everybody for Juneteenth,” said Willis. “From all states, from all cities around Ardmore is going to be the place to be.”

