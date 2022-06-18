Texoma Local
Grayson United hosts 3rd Juneteenth Celebration

Grayson United hosts two day celebration event for the Juneteenth holiday on Saturday.
Grayson United hosts two day celebration event for the Juneteenth holiday on Saturday.(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson United hosted their third Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

The event was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park where community members could come out and get their face painted, eat food, enjoy music, shop local vendors, and go horse back riding.

Saturday’s event was part of Grayson United two day celebration for the federal holiday.

President of Grayson United. Erik Jackson said this holiday is a day to remember and celebrate the freedom of African Americans from slavery in America.

”This is the day to kick back and relax and just celebrate, we are jubilant and we know as history tells us if anybody is free, we all are free, so this is why we celebrate together as Americans,” Jackson said.

Grayson United hosted a historic walking tour of the former black business district in Downtown Sherman. The tour was the first part of the organization’s two day event celebrating Juneteenth.

