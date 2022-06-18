Marginal Risk for Severe Storms in Northeastern Texoma

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in the following counties: Pushmataha, Choctaw, Lamar, Atoka, Coal, Pontotoc, Bryan. The rest of Texoma has a low chance for some pop up storms and showers for the remainder of the evening. The primary risk will be lightning so stay aware if you are in the above counties.

The good news is there are no chances of storms for Juneteenth and Father’s Day. In fact, Sunday will be the coolest day of the week, though it will still feel a bit muggy.

The first day of summer is this Tuesday and temperatures are looking to rise accordingly. The large upper high that has been caused our high temperatures last week will return near Texoma, causing our temperatures to rise to 100-or-more most days from Tuesday into next weekend.

Point is: enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend because it’s going to get a lot hotter!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.