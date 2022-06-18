Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Marginal Risk for Severe Storms in Northeastern Texoma

Risk lasts into the overnight
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in the following counties: Pushmataha, Choctaw, Lamar, Atoka, Coal, Pontotoc, Bryan. The rest of Texoma has a low chance for some pop up storms and showers for the remainder of the evening. The primary risk will be lightning so stay aware if you are in the above counties.

The good news is there are no chances of storms for Juneteenth and Father’s Day. In fact, Sunday will be the coolest day of the week, though it will still feel a bit muggy.

The first day of summer is this Tuesday and temperatures are looking to rise accordingly. The large upper high that has been caused our high temperatures last week will return near Texoma, causing our temperatures to rise to 100-or-more most days from Tuesday into next weekend.

Point is: enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend because it’s going to get a lot hotter!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
Surveillance photos captured the suspect in the armed robbery of a dispensary in southern Love...
Suspect sought in Love County dispensary armed robbery
Deputies say the duo threatened to kill the homeowner before making off with firearms from...
Two arrested in Atoka County home robbery
Sherman named Assistant Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat as the final selection for the new chief....
Sherman names final selection for new police chief
This high demand and low inventory of homes in our area named Sherman/Denison second in the...
How to navigate the high housing market in Sherman

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, June 17
Evening Forecast - Fri, June 17
Morning Forecast: Fri, June 17
Morning Forecast: Fri, June 17
Thurs Forecast
Morning Forecast: Thur, June 16
Weekend Forecast: June 10-12
Weekend Forecast: June 10-12