Sherman historic walk for Juneteenth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday night Grayson United hosted a historic walking tour of the former black business district in Downtown Sherman. The tour was the first part of the organization’s two day event celebrating Juneteenth.

Just a block east of Mulberry street in Downtown Sherman, there once was a community of thriving black businesses.

In 1930, the business district was destroyed in a fire set by a white mob. The property damage resulted in a loss ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 in 1930.

Which is between $80,000 and $1.2 million in today’s money.

Grayson United teamed up with the Sherman Riot Committee to host an eight station walkabout tour highlighting major events, and people who were impacted by that summer night in 1930.

" so we’re here to celebrate our Juneteenth kick off. It’s a two day event and tonight we’re starting off with a Sankofa journey. Sankofa means its okay to look back, just be willing to move forward, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Tonight their goal wasn’t just to educate the public on Sherman’s past, but to also encourage black entrepreneurship and promote black businesses in Sherman.

Grayson united wants everyone to understand that “the power of Sankofa centers around this: to know history and your heritage is to know your current self, the world around you, and most importantly, how to better both.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.