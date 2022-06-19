Male in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A male is in custody Saturday evening after shooting at Garvin County Deputies and Pauls Valley police officers .
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullet said deputies and officers got the call around 10a.m. Saturday of a disturbance call at a residence north east of Pauls Valley.
Once arrived, officers were confronted with gun fire from a male subject located inside.
Chickasaw Lighthorse Police activated their tactical unit to respond.
The Lighthorse tactical unit took the male subject into custody and he was airlifted to a hospital.
OBI is being asked to investigate.
No deputies or officers are hurt.
