Rain and Lightning will continue into the evening.

Juneteenth and Father’s Day got loud and wet this afternoon for parts of Texoma. We had rain and lightning at the news station while on air for the 5:30pm newscast! The rest of Texoma saw low to mid-90s with a heat index close to 100. Pop up storms will continue into the evening (none of them severe), but the heat that most of Texoma felt today is not going away any time soon.

The first day of summer is this Tuesday and temperatures are looking to rise accordingly. The large upper high that has been causing our high temperatures last week will return near Texoma, causing our temperatures to rise to 100-or-more most days from Tuesday into next weekend.

Enjoy the rain if you got any today, because we’ll be wishing for more of it by Wednesday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

