Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore parks department applies for improvement grant for Whittington Park

The Ardmore parks and recreation department hopes to make some major improvements to...
The Ardmore parks and recreation department hopes to make some major improvements to Whittington Park after applying for a grant with the state.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore parks department is pushing ahead with plans to continue improvements in one of its parks despite recent vandalism.

Ardmore’s Whittington Park is one of the oldest in the city and it has come a long way since it first opened.

But, both city officials and community members want to see it grow even more.

“Whittington Park is one of our oldest parks and as it ages it needs a little face lift,” said the city’s parks and recreation director Teresa Ervin. “We had some citizens approach us and ask if we can look at it, kind of look at it and decide what we wanted to do.”

Those conversations led to the additions of a splash pad, new pavilions, a walking trail, and pickleball courts.

But despite the progress setbacks have occurred, including a recent act of vandalism that left a bathroom destroyed, totaling around $1,500 in damages.

“For something like that to happen anywhere is always disappointing but we’re putting so much effort right now that it was just terribly disappointing,” said Ervin.

But that hasn’t deterred the improvement effort.

The parks department recently applied for a community development block grant with the state that could bring almost $200,000 to the park.

“We’ve had the opportunity to apply and it’s a huge grant for us if we’re able to get it and such a huge boost in the arm,” Ervin said. “The city will match those funds and we have been working with a designer to design the park.”

Just like prior improvements, most of the upcoming plans came from citizen input and include upgraded pavilions, new handicap parking, and a brand new play structure.

The parks department has done studies and surveys to apply and now all that’s left to do is wait for an answer.

“I know we hope to hear very soon so we can start our plans and moving forward,” said Ervin. “I can tell you that something will be done in the park. It just depends on how much funding we have.”

If you have any information regarding the recent vandalism at Whittington park contact the Ardmore police department right away.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a...
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
Police lights
Male in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers in Garvin County
Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.
Man arrested after shots fired in Love County
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
A new restaurant opened in Ardmore last week.
Qdoba opens on 12th street in Ardmore

Latest News

Two pop-up thunderstorms merging Sunday evening were the force behind split trees and broken...
Pop-up thunderstorm splits trees, starts multiple fires
Early voting for Oklahoma’s Primary Election starts this week
Early voting starts Thursday for Oklahoma primary election
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County
Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a...
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake