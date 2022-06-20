Early voting starts Thursday for Oklahoma primary election

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Early voting for Oklahoma’s Primary Election starts this week.

Registered voters can cast their ballots across Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma is a closed primary state, meaning you must vote in the party’s primary for which you registered.

However, the Oklahoma Democratic Party is allowing registered independents to vote in their primary.

To find your county’s early voting location, check the OK Voter Portal online at http://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html.

You can see what’s on the ballot in your county here.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 28.

