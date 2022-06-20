Man arrested after shots fired in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Saturday night deputies in Love County responded to shots fired at a quinceañera.

Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.

Garcia was arrested on numerous gun charges, including discharging a gun in a public place and into a dwelling, reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Undersheriff Andy Cumberledge said with the rise in gun violence across the country, deputies have been making more preparations in responding to calls with firearms.

No injuries were reported. The sheriff’s office did not disclose what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.