Man arrested after shots fired in Love County

Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.
Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Saturday night deputies in Love County responded to shots fired at a quinceañera.

Christopher Garcia of Ardmore was detained by the security officers hired for the quinceañera.

Garcia was arrested on numerous gun charges, including discharging a gun in a public place and into a dwelling, reckless conduct with a firearm and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Undersheriff Andy Cumberledge said with the rise in gun violence across the country, deputies have been making more preparations in responding to calls with firearms.

No injuries were reported. The sheriff’s office did not disclose what led up to the incident.

