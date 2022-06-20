Man injured after motorcycle crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) -an Ada man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Pontotoc County.

The crash happened around midnight Sunday morning on County Road 1650 and Highway 1 near Roff.

According to troopers, a 1996 Kawasaki Motorcycle was driving west on County Road 1650 when it hit a barbed-wire fence.

The driver was thrown 35 feet from the motorcycle and landed in a nearby field.

the driver, 27-year-old Brandon Gore, of Ada was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries.

