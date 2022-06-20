One dead, two others missing after boating incident in Collin County

WYLIE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead and two others still missing after a storm in Collin County.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening about a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon in Wylie.

They said a storm crossed the lake causing a small boat carrying four men to overturn.

One of the boaters was able to call 911 and was rescued by game wardens.

A body was recovered from the lake Sunday morning, and authorities are still searching for the two remaining men.

