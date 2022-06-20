Texoma Local
One dead, two others missing after boating incident in Collin County

One of the boaters was able to call 911 and was rescued by game wardens.(WIS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYLIE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead and two others still missing after a storm in Collin County.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening about a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon in Wylie.

They said a storm crossed the lake causing a small boat carrying four men to overturn.

One of the boaters was able to call 911 and was rescued by game wardens.

A body was recovered from the lake Sunday morning, and authorities are still searching for the two remaining men.

