One dead, two others missing after boating incident in Collin County
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYLIE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead and two others still missing after a storm in Collin County.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening about a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon in Wylie.
They said a storm crossed the lake causing a small boat carrying four men to overturn.
One of the boaters was able to call 911 and was rescued by game wardens.
A body was recovered from the lake Sunday morning, and authorities are still searching for the two remaining men.
