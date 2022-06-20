One person critically injured McCurtain Co. DUI crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was critically injured in a drunk driving crash in McCurtain County.
the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Old Broken Bow Highway and Belpine Loop, just west of Broken Bow.
Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 was heading west on the loop when the car went through a stop sign, hitting another vehicle on the highway.
The driver of the car, 24-year-old Debbie Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to McCurtain County Jail.
Her 2-year-old passenger was not injured.
The other driver,34-year-old Jonathon Fields was treated at McCurtain Memorial Hospital and released.
His passenger, 57-year-old Shelley Clowers was flown in critical condition to UT Tyler, Texas, and admitted with head, neck, and internal injuries.
