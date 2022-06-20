Texoma Local
OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Garvin County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Garvin County on Saturday.

According to the OSBI, around noon an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer called 911 to report her neighbor, William Philpott, 39, was threatening her and her family.

When more officers arrived to the residence off North County Road 3250, Philpott went inside and then came back out wearing body armor with multiple firearms and began shooting at officers.

The officers took cover behind their vehicles for more than two hours while Philpott was firing at them, OSBI said.

A tactical team arrived around 2 p.m. and Philpott was eventually shot three times by officers.

He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was arrested Monday morning.

OSBI says upon his release he will be transported to the Garvin County Jail to face three counts of assault and battery with deadly weapon.

