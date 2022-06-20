Qdoba opens on 12th street in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new restaurant opened in Ardmore last week.

Qdoba partner and co-owner Fredrick Pablo said new customers will be excited to see their take on Tex-Mex.

“Qdoba, you know we do it fresh and we build it ourselves,” Pablo said. “And they are directly involved with how they build their entrees.”

Damaris Perez started working at the restaurant. She said it’s been fun so far.

“My two best friends work here,” Perez said. “I really like working here. We all get along together, it’s like a big family”

Customers Breanna and Joshua Martinez said the queso stands out.

“It’s fiery diablo queso, it’s a little bit spicy,” Joshua Martinez said. “A little something for everybody. If you do like it on the mild side they have something on the mild side.”

Pablo said the Qdoba queso stands out because it’s not made of powder-it’s all real cheese.

“Actual queso with the Monterey, Colby Jack cheese,” Pablo said. “And there’s other ingredients in there that make it quite packed with flavor.”

Owner-operator Eric Jackson said their first week open flew by.

“Busy as ever, it’s been awesome,” Jackson said. “It’s been a challenge but I’m really enjoying the work and the opportunity to do something new and different, it’s really amazing.”

“I got the burrito and the chips and guac,” Breanna Martinez said. “It was really good.”

