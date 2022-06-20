Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Qdoba opens on 12th street in Ardmore

A new restaurant opened in Ardmore last week.
A new restaurant opened in Ardmore last week.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new restaurant opened in Ardmore last week.

Qdoba partner and co-owner Fredrick Pablo said new customers will be excited to see their take on Tex-Mex.

“Qdoba, you know we do it fresh and we build it ourselves,” Pablo said. “And they are directly involved with how they build their entrees.”

Damaris Perez started working at the restaurant. She said it’s been fun so far.

“My two best friends work here,” Perez said. “I really like working here. We all get along together, it’s like a big family”

Customers Breanna and Joshua Martinez said the queso stands out.

“It’s fiery diablo queso, it’s a little bit spicy,” Joshua Martinez said. “A little something for everybody. If you do like it on the mild side they have something on the mild side.”

Pablo said the Qdoba queso stands out because it’s not made of powder-it’s all real cheese.

“Actual queso with the Monterey, Colby Jack cheese,” Pablo said. “And there’s other ingredients in there that make it quite packed with flavor.”

Owner-operator Eric Jackson said their first week open flew by.

“Busy as ever, it’s been awesome,” Jackson said. “It’s been a challenge but I’m really enjoying the work and the opportunity to do something new and different, it’s really amazing.”

“I got the burrito and the chips and guac,” Breanna Martinez said. “It was really good.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Male in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers in Garvin County
Deputies say the duo threatened to kill the homeowner before making off with firearms from...
Two arrested in Atoka County home robbery
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
Sherman named Assistant Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat as the final selection for the new chief....
Sherman names final selection for new police chief
This high demand and low inventory of homes in our area named Sherman/Denison second in the...
How to navigate the high housing market in Sherman

Latest News

Police lights
Male in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers in Garvin County
Ardmore citizens gathered in Whittington Park to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday.
Ardmore celebrates Juneteenth in Whittington Park
Grayson United hosts two day celebration event for the Juneteenth holiday on Saturday.
Grayson United hosts 3rd Juneteenth Celebration
Friday night Grayson United hosted a historic tour of the former black business district in...
Sherman historic walk for Juneteenth