Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Rain and Lightning winding down for the evening.

Strong thunderstorm passed over Sherman with winds gusting up to 48mph!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Juneteenth and Father’s Day got loud and wet this afternoon for parts of Texoma. We had rain and lightning at the news station while on air for the 5:30pm newscast! The rest of Texoma saw low to mid-90s with a heat index close to 100. The storms are winding down for the evening, but the heat that most of Texoma felt today is not going away any time soon.

The first day of summer is this Tuesday and temperatures are looking to rise accordingly. The large upper high that has been causing our high temperatures last week will return near Texoma, causing our temperatures to rise to 100-or-more most days from Tuesday into next weekend.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Male in custody after shooting at law enforcement officers in Garvin County
Deputies say the duo threatened to kill the homeowner before making off with firearms from...
Two arrested in Atoka County home robbery
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Missing Honey Grove teen found, police arrest man for kidnapping
Sherman named Assistant Police Chief Jason Jeffcoat as the final selection for the new chief....
Sherman names final selection for new police chief
This high demand and low inventory of homes in our area named Sherman/Denison second in the...
How to navigate the high housing market in Sherman

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, June 17
Evening Forecast - Fri, June 17
Morning Forecast: Fri, June 17
Morning Forecast: Fri, June 17
Thurs Forecast
Morning Forecast: Thur, June 16
Weekend Forecast: June 10-12
Weekend Forecast: June 10-12