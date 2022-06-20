Texoma Local
Triple Digit Heat will kick off the First Day of Summer

But there looks like slight relief is on the horizon.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday was a hot start to the week where heat index values in the triple digits were the big issue. It feeling hotter than the actual temperature ended up being a preview of what’s to come after the first day of summer on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, the area of high pressure that’s been causing these extreme heat conditions returns over Texoma. It will send temperatures into the triple digits and potentially high enough for some heat advisories to be issued. So be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool this week Texoma!

Thankfully, there looks to be some relief on Sunday. Winds will shift out of the north with a possible cold front moving through. It has the chance to bring showers and storms, but will definitely bring Texoma down from triple digits. We might be kicking off next week in the low-90s. We’re keeping an eye on it.

But for now, it’s going to feel like summer this week as we officially start the season on Tuesday.

Brady Blackstock

