Bryan County man accused of setting home on fire, charged with arson

Eric Dunn, of Bryan County, has been charged with starting a fire to a house in Durant on Friday.
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bryan County man has now been charged with first degree arson.

Eric Dunn, 41, is charged with starting a fire at the West Louisiana house where the mother of his child, Shanna Chandler, lives.

The fire started Friday.

News 12 is told three people were inside at the time.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal has joined the investigation.

If convicted, Dunn could face up to 35 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

