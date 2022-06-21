Hottest of the Year by Fri-Sat

It’s going to the be the hottest week of the year (so far) as upper high pressure strengthens and expands across the southern half of the nation. Hottest readings are expected on Friday and Saturday, where maximum temperature records will be challenged both days. The existing records are 106 for Friday and 105 for Saturday. Both records stand since 1933. The Saturday record is the most likely to be tied or broken.

Breezes will run light to moderate through the weekend, most gusts will remain under 20 mph — a nice change from a very windy spring!

The long-range models are consistent in a late-June cold front passing through Texoma on Sunday. A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible with the frontal passage followed by less intense heat early next week. This appears to be the only chance of rain during the 7-Day period, and coverage will be spotty.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

